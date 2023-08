RABBIT & SQUIRREL HUNTING SEASON BEGINS SATURDAY IN IOWA

IOWA’S COTTONTAIL RABBIT AND SQUIRREL HUNTING SEASON OPENS THIS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER. 2ND.

IOWA HAS AN ABUNDANT RABBIT POPULATION, WITH THE SOUTH-CENTRAL PART OF THE STATE SEEING THE BEST OVERALL NUMBERS.

YOUNG OR NOVICE HUNTERS CAN LEARN NECESSARY HUNTING SKILLS WITH LITTLE COMPETITION.

RABBIT HUNTING DOES NOT REQUIRE A SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT OR HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT, JUST A SHOTGUN AND SOME SHELLS.

COTTONTAIL RABBIT SEASON RUNS THROUGH FEBRUARY 28TH OF 2024.

THE DAILY LIMIT IS 10 RABBITS WITH A POSSESSION LIMIT OF 20.

JACKRABBIT SEASON IS CLOSED.

SQUIRREL SEASON IS THROUGH JANUARY 31ST WITH A DAILY BAG LIMIT OF SIX TOTAL OR COMBINATION OF RED FOX SQUIRRELS OR EASTERN GREY SQUIRRELS AND A POSSESSION LIMIT OF 12.

SHOOTING HOURS ARE SUNRISE TO SUNSET.

WEARING BLAZE ORANGE CLOTHING IS RECOMMENDED.

HUNTERS LOOKING FOR PLACES TO GO RABBIT OR SQUIRREL HUNTING SHOULD USE IOWA’S ONLINE HUNTING ATLAS AT WWW.IOWADNR.GOV/HUNTING,