THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF SOUTH LAKEPORT SOUTH OF THE WESTBOUND U.S. 20/75 RAMP AT 3 P.M. TUESDAY.

THAT PORTION OF SOUTH LAKEPORT WILL BE CLOSED FOR AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME TO ALLOW FOR INSPECTION AND REPAIR OF THE BRIDGE AFTER A TRUCK HIT IT.

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SLOW DOWN IN THAT AREA AND OBEY ALL TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNS WITH REGARDS TO THE CLOSURE.

