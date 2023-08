OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY EVENTS SET FOR THURSDAY

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31ST IS INTERNATIONAL OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY.

AROUND 400 IOWANS DIED OF A SUBSTANCE RELATED OVERDOSE IN THE PAST YEAR, WITH MOST OF THE VICTIMS BETWEEN THE AGES OF 24 TO 33.

NATIONALLY, 300 PEOPLE DIE EACH DAY FROM AN OVERDOSE.

PASTOR JOY GONNERMAN IS A PREVENTION SPECIALIST AT SIOUX CITY’S ROSECRANCE JACKSON RECOVERY CENTER:

ODOSE1 OC…OUTPATIENT TREATMENT. :11

THE GATHERING WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY NIGHT AT SHEPHERD’S GARDEN, LOCATED BEHIND 1ST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH AT 6TH AND JACKSON STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY:

ODOSE2 OC……..THAT YOU CARE. :16

THOSE ATTENDING ARE ASKED TO WEAR PURPLE AS THAT IS THE COLOR OF OVERDOSE AWARENESS.