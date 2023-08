LABOR DAY PICNIC SET FOR MONDAY AT RIVERSIDE PARK

THE WESTERN IOWA LABOR FEDERATION WILL HOST THE 120TH ANNUAL LABOR DAY PICNIC ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, FROM 11AM-1PM AT RIVERIDE PARK’S SHELTER #5.

THIS YEAR’S PICNIC WILL FEATURE FREE BURGERS, HOT DOGS, AND CHIPS FOR COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND ORGANIZERS WILL ALSO BE COLLECTING DONATIONS FOR THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN.

THOSE WHO CAN ARE ENCOURAGED TO DONATE MONEY OR NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS FOR THE SOUP KITCHEN.

THERE WILL ALSO BE GAMES AND ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AND ADULTS ALIKE INCLUDING A BAGS TOURNAMENT STARING AT 11:30AM.

ATTENDEES ARE ASKED TO BRING CHAIRS FOR EXTRA SEATING IF THEY CAN.

THE EVENT ALSO FEATURES APPEARANCES AND SPEECHES BY PRO-LABOR ADVOCATES AND STATE AND LOCAL CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE.

THIS YEAR ORGANIZERS ARE EXPECTING RYAN MELTON, DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IN THE 4TH DISTRICT , MAYOR BOB SCOTT, AND IOWA HOUSE MINORITY LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST.