CONE PARK BIKE TRAILS BEEGIN TO TAKE SHAPE

THE OFFICIAL GROUNDBREAKING WAS HELD TUESDAY FOR THE NEW MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL SYSTEM AND PUMP TRACK IN SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE NEW TRAILS PROJECT WILL BE LOCATED ADJACENT TO THE CONE PARK LODGE AND PROVIDE TRAILHEAD ACCESS TO APPROXIMATELY 10 AND A HALF MILES OF NEW SINGLETRACK SHARED USE, AND BIKE ONLY TRAILS.

HE SAYS WORK ON THE PROJECT ACTUALLY GOT UNDERWAY A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO.

THE THREE MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT WAS SPEARHEADED BY JAY CHESTERMAN AND THE CHESTERMAN FOUNDATION, WHO PROVIDED MAJOR FINANCIAL BACKING FOR THE EFFORT.

SALVATORE ANNOUNCED ANOTHER MAJOR DONOR AT THE GROUNDBREAKING, SCHEELS PRESENTED A CHECK FOR ANOTHER $500,000.

SALVATORE SAYS PART OF THE TRAIL SYSTEM MAY BE READY IN A COUPLE OF MONTHS:

THE CLOSEST SIMILAR MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK TO SIOUX CITY IS LOCATED IN BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS,