WOODBURY COUNTY TO HOST PUBLIC MEETING ON SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ABOUT THE REGULATION OF UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF THE COUNTY ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH.

THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 5PM AT THE MOVILLE AREA COMMUNITY CENTER LOCATED AT 815 MAIN STREET.

THE COMMISSION HAS BEEN DIRECTED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO EXAMINE NEW ORDINANCE PROPOSALS RELATING TO UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR SYSTEMS.

THE PUBLIC MAY SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS OR CONCERNS THEY MAY HAVE FOR THE RECORD TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY COMMUNITY & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OFFICE, LOCATED AT 620 DOUGLAS STREET.

COMMENTS MAY ALSO BE EMAILED TO DANIEL PRIESTLEY AT: DPRIESTLEY@WOODBURYCOUNTYIOWA.GOV.

PHONE INQUIRIES CAN BE MADE TO: 712-279-6609.

