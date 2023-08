VICTIM OF FATAL S-U-V ACCIDENTS NEAR YANKTON & ALCESTER IDENTIFIED

AUTHORITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO DIED LAST THURSDAY MORNING FOLLOWING A COLLISION BETWEEN HER S-U-V AND A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER NORTH OF ALCESTER AT THE INTERSECTION OF STATE HIGHWAY 11 AND 302ND AVENUE.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 81-YEAR-OLD SANDRA JOHNSON OF ALCESTER DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI FAILED TO STOP AT THE STOP SIGN ON 302ND AVENUE AND STRUCK HER S-U-V, WHICH WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON STATE HIGHWAY 11.

THE S-U-V ROLLED AFTER BEING STRUCK AND ENDED UP ON ITS SIDE IN THE NORTH DITCH.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, 30-YEAR-OLD JUSTIN COLE OF BOYD, TEXAS, WAS NOT INJURED.

——————————————————

AUTHORITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO DIED LAST THURSDAY FOLLOWING A COLLISION BETWEEN HER S-U-V AND A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER ON HIGHWAY 81 THREE MILES NORTH OF YANKTON.

THE STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 44-YEAR-OLD TERESA BRANDT OF AVON, SOUTH DAKOTA DIED WHEN THE S-U-V SHE WAS DRIVING STRUCK THE REAR OF THE SEMI’S TRAILER AS THE TRUCK SLOWED TO TURN RIGHT INTO A PARKING LOT ON U.S. HIGHWAY 81.

BOTH VEHICLES WERE SOUTHBOUND.

THE 37-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, BRETT ARCHELUTA OF TYNDALL, WAS NOT INJURED.

UPDATED 11:55 a.m. 8/28/23