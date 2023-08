TRUMP MUGSHOT BECOMES LATEST BOBBLEHEAD CREATION

ONE DAY AFTER HIS MUG SHOT WAS TAKEN IN GEORGIA, THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM IN MILWAUKEE HAS UNVEILED A DONALD TRUMP MUG SHOT BOBBLEHEAD.

PHIL SKLAR IS THE HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CO-FOUNDER AND CEO:

THE TRUMP BOBBLEHEAD FEATURES THE FORMER PRESIDENT’S UNSMILING, SCOWLING MUG SHOT ON A BASE BEARING HIS NAME. GLARING INTO THE CAMERA, TRUMP’S BROW IS FURROWED, HIS JAW CLENCHED, AND HIS RED TIE KNOTTED TIGHTLY:

SKLAR SAYS BOBBLEHEADS OF POLITICAL FIGURES ARE VERY POPULAR, AND HE EXPECTS THE TRUMP MUGSHOT WILL BE NO DIFFERENT:

EACH BOBBLEHEAD WILL BE INDIVIDUALLY NUMBERED AND THEY ARE ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM’S ONLINE STORE.

THE BOBBLEHEADS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN JANUARY.