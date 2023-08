THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT THROUGH MORNINGSIDE

THREE SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT EARLY MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED AROUND 12:40 A.M. WHEN AN OFFICER SPOTTED 33-YEAR-OLD ALAN LLOYD ADAMS, A WANTED FELON, DRIVING IN THE MORNINGSIDE AREA.

THE OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP,BUT ADAMS DROVE AWAY AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED THROUGH MORNINGSIDE, FINALLY BAILING OUT OF THE VEHICLE LEAVING A JUVENILE INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

ADAMS RAN INTO A RESIDENCE AT 3126 EUCLID AVENUE.

OFFICERS OBTAINED A SEARCH WARRANT FOR THE RESIDENCE AND TOOK ADAMS INTO CUSTODY, ALONG WITH TWO OTHER WANTED SUBJECTS,

ADAMS WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING AND CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

32-YEAR-OLD JUAN MANUEL SEGOVIA OF WESTLECCO, TEXAS AND 21-YEAR-OLD CHARLES SULLY OF YANKTON WERE BOOKED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS.

SEGOVIA & SULLY