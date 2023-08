THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS RECEIVED A STEM CART, COURTESY OF THE DEB AND JEFF HANSEN FOUNDATION THROUGH ITS HENRY’S HEROES PROGRAM.

THE STEM CART HELPS CHILDREN TO CULTIVATE THEIR SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING, AND MATH.

IT FEATURES VARIOUS TOYS AND KITS FOR STRUCTURED AND ORGANIC PLAY DEEPLY ROOTED IN STEM CONCEPTS.

THE HANSEN FOUNDATION IS PROVIDING 50 STEM CARTS TO 47 PUBLIC LIBRARY COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE STATE OF IOWA,