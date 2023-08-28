Montgomery Wins 500th Game as X’s Manager

Right-handed pitcher John Sheaks and his battery mate Wilfredo Gimenez teamed up to be a big part of X’s Manager Steve Montgomery’s 500th win as the Sioux City Explorers (48-44) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (45-48) 3-2 Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sheaks (7-7), who was acquired in a trade after Friday night’s game from Gary SouthShore, threw eight shutout innings.

The X’s would take the lead in the home half of the first as Scott Ota singled with one out off RedHawks lefty Tyler Grauer (6-4).

With two outs, Matt Lloyd would reach on a base hit as well. Gimenez would step up and deliver an RBI single to left to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

Gimenez made it 2-0 on a solo home run to left field off Grauer to make it 2-0. It was his seventh long ball of the season and his fourth in the last six games.

Montgomery who became the winningest manager in club history on July 22, 2022, picked up his half century win against the team he began his coaching career with back in 2004.

The win also kept the X’s a game ahead of the Sioux Falls Canaries for second place in the American Association West Division with the top four teams making the playoffs.

Sioux City will close out the regular season with a two city eight-game road trip that begins Tuesday night August 29 at Legends Field in Kansas City against the Monarchs.

