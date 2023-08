HOMELESS CAMP SHOOTING SEVERELY INJURES MAN (Update)

THERE’S MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A WEEKEND PELLET GUN SHOOTING IN SIOUX CITY THIS PAST SATURDAY MORNING AT A HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT THAT INJURED ONE MAN.

THE WIFE OF THE VICTIM SAYS HER HUSBAND WAS SERIOUSLY WOUNDED AND UNDERWENT OPEN HEART SURGERY IN AN OMAHA HOSPITAL.

THE WIFE OF 30-YEAR-OLD STEVEN RIDDLE SAYS HER HUSBAND WAS WOUNDED BY A HIGH POWERED PELLET RIFLE, WITH THE PELLET PENETRATING HIS TORSO AND LODGING IN HIS HEART.

SHE SAYS HE REMAINS HOSPTALIZED IN OMAHA RECOVERING FROM THE LIFE THREATENING INJURY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CONFIRM RIDDLE IS THE VICTIM AND WAS SHOT AFTER GETTING INTO A FIGHT WITH ANOTHER MAN SATURDAY MORNING AT A HOMELESS CAMP NEAR THE RAILROAD TRACKS IN THE AREA OF TRI VIEW AVENUE AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENT.