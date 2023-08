FIVE INJURED WHEN VEHICLE CRASHES INTO PLYMOUTH COUNTY HOME

FIVE PEOPLE WERE INJURED AFTER A TRUCK CRASHED INTO A HOUSE IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY MONDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, 32-YEAR-OLD JESUS ALMARAZ OF SIOUX CITY, SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION AS HE DROVE ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR LE MARS AROUND 7 A.M.

THE VEHICLE WENT OUT OF CONTROL AND HIT THE NORTH DITCH CAUSING IT TO GO AIRBORNE AND CRASH INTO A HOUSE ON MCCURTH DRIVE.

ALMARAZ WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL IN LE MARS FOR TREATMENT.

THREE PASSENGERS IN THE TRUCK, ALSO FROM SIOUX CITY, SUSTAINED INJURIES AND ONE PERSON NEEDED TO BE EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE AND WAS AIRLIFTED TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS ONE RESIDENT INSIDE THE HOUSE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

Updated 2:57 p.m. 8/28/23

