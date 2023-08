PILLEN TO BRING NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD BACK FROM TEXAS BORDER

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS 61 SOLDIERS DEPLOYED TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER WILL RETURN TO NEBRASKA THIS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST.

MEMBERS OF THE NEBRASKA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN TEXAS SINCE AUGUST 2ND.

GOVERNOR PILLEN JOINED ADJUTANT GENERAL CRAIG STRONG FOR AN IN-PERSON VISIT WITH THE TROOPS LAST MONDAY, AUGUST 21ST.

PILLEN CALLED HIS TRIP TO THE U.S.- MEXICO BORDER LAST MONDAY “EYE-OPENING.”

UPON ARRIVAL IN DEL RIO, TEXAS, HE MET WITH NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS AT BASE CAMP ALPHA.

BAGS OF PIPELINE JERKY BROUGHT TO TEXAS BY GOVERNOR PILLEN WERE WELL-RECEIVED BY THE SOLDIERS.