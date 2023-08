DESANTIS CALLS JACKSONVILLE SHOOTING A COWARDLY ACT

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WAS CAMPAIGNING FOR PRESIDIENT IN IOWA THIS PAST WEEKEND WHEN A GUNMAN TOOK THE LIVES OF THREE PEOPLE IN A SHOOTING IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA.

DESANTIS SAID HE SPOKE TO JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF WATERS ABOUT THE SHOOTING AND OFFERED HIS SUPPORT AND CONDOLENCES.

THREE BLACK PEOPLE WERE KILLED AFTER A SHOOTING AT A DOLLAR GENERAL STORE IN JACKSONVILLE THAT IS BEING DESCRIBED AS “RACIALLY MOTIVATED.”

JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF T.K. WATERS SAID THE SHOOTER, WHO WAS WHITE, SENT A MANIFESTO TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, MEDIA, AND HIS PARENTS THAT DETAILED “RACIAL HATRED” BEFORE THE SHOOTING, EVENTUALLY KILLING HIMSELF.

DESANTIS IS CALLING THE SHOOTING A “COWARDLY ACT.”

SHERIFF WATERS SAID THAT THE SHOOTER WAS ARMED WITH AN A-R-STYLE RIFLE AND HANDGUN, ALONG WITH A TACTICAL VEST, AND THAT NOBODY ELSE WAS INJURED.

THE WEAPONS HAD NAZI SYMBOLS DRAWN ON THEM.