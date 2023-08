NO SERIOUS INJURIES WERE REPORTED SATURDAY MORNING, FOLLOWING A REPORTED SHOOTING IN THE AREA OF TRI VIEW AVENUE AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY FOUND TWO HOMELESS PEOPLE GOT INTO A FIGHT AT A HOMELESS CAMP NEAR THE RAILROAD TRACKS IN THAT AREA OF TRI VIEW AVENUE JUST BEFORE 9 A.M.

POLICE SAY DURING THE FIGHT ONE OF THEM PULLED OUT A PELLET GUN AND SHOT THE OTHER, STRIKING HIM IN THE TORSO AREA.