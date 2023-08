ARTSPLASH RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEKEND

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER IS PREPARING FOR ITS 29TH YEAR OF ARTSPLASH.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS IT WILL BE HELD ON THE CENTER GROUNDS DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND ON SEPTEMBER 2ND & 3RD:

ADMISSION TO ARTSPLASH IS FREE.

BEHRENS SAYS YOU WILL SEE A WIDE VARIETY OF ART ON DISPLAY AND FOR SALE:

SUMMER AMMOND OF THE ART CENTER SAYS THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF KIDS PROJECTS AND ACTIVITIES TAKING PLACE TOO:

THERE’S FAMILY-FRIENDLY LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND SHORT FILMS FROM THE SIOUX CITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ALSO TAKING PLACE, ALONG WITH FOOD TRUCKS AROUND THE ART CENTER CAMPUS.

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS WILL ALSO BE FEATURED INSIDE THE ART CENTER AND ALONG 2ND STREET IN THE FESTIVAL WITH FREE PARTICIPATORY ACTIVITIES.