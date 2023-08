TWO FATAL SEMI VS S-U-V CRASHES IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER AND AN S-U-V AROUND 10:45 THURSDAY MORNING TWO MILES FROM ALCESTER, SOUTH DAKOTA IN UNION COUNTY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS THE 30-YEAR-OLD DRIVER OF THE SEMI FAILED TO STOP AT THE STOP SIGN ON 302ND AVENUE AND STRUCK THE S-U-V WHICH WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON STATE HIGHWAY 11.

THE S-U-V ROLLED AFTER BEING STRUCK AND ENDED UP ON ITS SIDE IN THE NORTH DITCH.

THE 81-YEAR-OLD FEMALE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES AND WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT.

THE MALE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED AND WAS WEARING A SEATBELT.

THE NAMES OF THE PERSONS INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

A WOMAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER AND AN S-U-V JUST BEFORE 10 A.M. THURSDAY ON HIGHWAY 81 THREE MILES NORTH OF YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER WAS SOUTHBOUND ON U.S. 81 NEAR MILE MARKER 6 AND WAS TURNING RIGHT NEAR A PARKING LOT.

THE S-U-V WAS ALSO SOUTHBOUND AND STRUCK THE REAR OF THE SEMI’S TRAILER.

THE SEMI CAME TO A STOP IN THE INTERSECTION AND THE S-U-V CAME TO A STOP ON THE ROADWAY.

THE 44-YEAR-OLD FEMALE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES.

SHE WAS WEARING A SEATBELT.

THE 37-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED AND WAS BELTED.

THE NAMES OF THE PERSONS INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.