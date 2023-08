FOUR NEW SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS SWORN IN TO SERVE

FOUR NEW SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS HAVE OFFICIALLY STARTED THEIR DUTIES AFTER BEING SWORN IN FRIDAY.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT CONDUCTED THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY OF JOSH HOGUE, BAYRON ORDONEZ, AUSTIN SANCHEZ, AND CADE GILL.

SWORN1 OC….FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT. :18

AFTER JUDGE TOTT SWORE IN EACH INDIVIDUAL, CHIEF REX MUELLER THEN ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF ETHICS TO THE GROUP OF FOUR:

SWORN2 OC……..HOW THEY SERVE IS. :22

THE CHIEF SAYS THE NEW OFFICERS WILL START OUT ON PATROL DUTY:

SWORN3 OC…….FACE TO FACE. :19

THE CEREMONY WAS HELD AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE WITH A LUNCHEON FOR THE OFFICERS AND THEIR FAMILIES FOLLOWING THE CEREMONIES AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.