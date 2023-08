YANKTON POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF INFANT IN VEHICLE

POLICE IN YANKTON SOUTH DAKOTA ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF AN INFANT WEDNESDAY THAT WAS APPARENTLY LEFT OUTSIDE IN A VEHICLE.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO THE 300 BLOCK OF WEST 25TH STREET AROUND 5:15 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF AN UNRESPONSIVE INFANT.

E-M-S AND YANKTON POLICE OFFICERS WERE UNABLE TO REVIVE THE CHILD.

IT WAS DETERMINED THAT THE CHILD HAD BEEN LEFT IN A VEHICLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.

AN AUTOPSY HAS BEEN REQUESTED.

THE MATTER REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Updated 1:38 p.m. 8/24/23