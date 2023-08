TIM SCOTT TO CAMPAIGN IN NORTHWEST IOWA

SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR TIM SCOTT WILL BE VISITING NORTHWEST IOWA AGAIN NEXT WEEK.

THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WILL CAMPAIGN IN LE MARS ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30TH.

SENATOR SCOTT WILL BE HOLDING A TOWN HALL AT THE UPTOWN EVENT CENTER LOCATED AT 15 1ST AVENUE SW IN LEMARS.

HE WILL BE JOINED BY 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA AT THE EVENT.

IT’S A FREE EVENT WITH DOORS OPENING AT 11:30 AM AND THE EVENT SET TO BEGIN AT NOON.