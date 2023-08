ERNST MEASURE SAYS “PROVE IT”

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST HAS COMPLETED WHAT’S CALLED “THE FULL GRASSLEY” BY VISITING ALL 99 OF IOWA’S COUNTIES IN ONE YEAR WITH HER 99TH STOP IN DALLAS COUNTY.

SHE HAS BEEN FOCUSING ON SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESSES ON HER RIVER TO RIVER TOUR ACROSS IOWA, AND HAS BEEN NAMING A SMALL BUSINESS OF THE WEEK EACH WEEK IN THE STATE.

ERNST HAS ALSO SPONSORED LEGISLATION SHE CALLS THE “PROVE IT ACT”, TO PROTECT THOSE BUSINESSES FROM FEDERAL OVERREACH:

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN IS RANKING MEMBER OF THE SENATE SMALL BUSINESS COMMITTEE AND SAYS SHE IS WORKING TO LIMIT BURDENSOME REGULATIONS ON SMALL BUSINESSES:

SHE SAYS A COMMON THREAD BETWEEN EACH STOP SHE MADE WAS THE CHALLENGES ENTREPRENEURS ARE CURRENTLY FACING DUE TO INFLATION AND A LACK OF AFFORDABLE CHILDCARE OPTIONS.

ERNST HOPES TO EXPAND ACCESS TO SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION LOAN OPPORTUNITIES TO BRING MORE CHILDCARE SLOTS TO OUR COMMUNITIES.

THIS WAS HER NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR COMPLETING THE VISIT TO ALL OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.

TO CELEBRATE, PER TRADITION, ERNST ENJOYED A SLICE OF CASEY’S PIZZA IN DALLAS COUNTY.