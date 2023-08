SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE REMINDING SEMI DRIVERS COMING INTO TOWN TO NOT USE THE LOUD PRACTICE CALLED “JAKE BRAKING” TO SLOW THEIR RIGS DOWN.

TRAFFIC SGT. MARK HUBERTY EXPLAINS:

JAKE1 OC………. IN THOSE AREAS. :14

SGT. HUBERTY SAYS THERE IS A CITY ORDINANCE AGAINST JAKE BRAKING IN SIOUX CITY, AND A FINE GOES WITH IT:

JAKE2 OC……..NOISE THAT IT CAUSES. :23

HUBERTY SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE WATCHING AND LISTENING FOR THE VIOLATION AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS.

