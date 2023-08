WOODBURY SUPERVISORS TO HOLD DISCUSSION ON L-E-C PROGRESS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL HAVE A PUBLIC DISCUSSION ON THE PROGRESS OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AT NEXT TUESDAY’S MEETING.

SUPERVISOR CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF THIS WEEK’S SUPERVISORS MEETING:

UPDATE1 OC……..IF THEY’RE AVAILABLE. :23

L-E-C CHAIRMAN RON WIECK TOLD KSCJ NEWS EARLIER THIS MONTH THEY WERE STILL SEVERAL WEEKS AWAY FROM COMPLETING THE PROJECT:

UPDATE2 OC………GONNA BE LONGER THAN THAT. :16

WIECK SAYS HE WAS IN WISCONSIN EARLIER THIS SUMMER TO SEE TESTING BY THE SUPPLIER OF ALL THE ELECTRONICS THAT WOULD BE INSTALLED :

UPDATE3 OC………..WASN’T ANY PROBLEMS. :23

THE DISCUSSION WILL TAKE PLACE SHORTLY AFTER THE 4:30 P.M. SUPERVISORS MEETING CONVENES ON AUGUST 29TH.