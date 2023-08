THREE CHARGED IN NORFOLK DRUG INVESTIGATION

THREE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION BY THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND NORFOLK POLICE DEPARTMENT.

PATROL INVESTIGATORS WERE CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF JONATHAN CIRCLE WHEN THEY OBSERVED TWO PEOPLE EXIT A HOUSE AND APPEAR TO PLACE SOMETHING UNDER THE HOOD OF A VEHICLE, THEN DRIVE AWAY IN THE VEHICLE.

A TROOPER LOCATED THE VEHICLE IN THE PARKING LOT OF NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WITH NO OCCUPANTS.

INVESTIGATORS BACK AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF JONATHAN CIRCLE SAW THE SAME TWO PEOPLE WHO HAD DRIVEN AWAY RETURN TO THE HOUSE ON FOOT.

A POLICE K-9 SENT TO THE ABANDONED VEHICLE AT NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE DETECTED A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE REVEALED METH AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

INVESTIGATORS OBTAINED A SEARCH WARRANT FOR THE RESIDENCE AND ARRESTED THE SUBJECT SEEN DRIVING THE VEHICLE AS HE VOLUNTARILY LEFT THE HOUSE.

34-YEAR-OLD MAURICE BLACKTAILDEER OF OMAHA, WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE, POSSESSION OF METH AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

OFFICERS LOCATED ADDITIONAL METHAMPHETAMINE AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA IN THE HOUSE.

THE 2ND VEHICLE OCCUPANT, 33-YEAR-OLD COREY SHOLES OF NORFOLK, WAS ARRESTED FOR TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF METH AND TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

ANOTHER OCCUPANT OF THE HOUSE, 45-YEAR-OLD APRIL ZEPHIER OF NORFOLK, WAS ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF METH AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

ALL THREE WERE LODGED IN MADISON COUNTY JAIL.