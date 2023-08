NEBRASKA SENATOR PETE RICKETTS IS KICKING OFF HIS 2024 U.S. SENATE CAMPAIGN.

RICKETTS WILL MAKE STOPS TODAY IN NORTH PLATTE, KEARNEY, NORFOLK AND OMAHA.

RICKETTS WAS APPOINTED TO THE SENATE SEAT IN JANUARY AFTER FORMER NEBRASKA SENATOR BEN SASSE RESIGNED TO BECOME THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

photo from Ricketts campaign