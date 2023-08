HOSPERS LANDOWNER TESTIFIES AT I-U-B PIPELINE HEARING

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD IS CONTINUING ITS HEARING IN FORT DODGE WITH LANDOWNERS OBJECTING TO LETTING THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE RUN THROUGH THEIR PROPERTIES.

ONE OF THE FIRST TO TESTIFY ON DAY ONE WAS NELVA HUITINK OF HOSPERS, WHO SAYS HER FAMILY PUT A PLAN TO BUILD AN AUTOMATED MILKING FACILITY ON HOLD AFTER LEARNING SUMMIT’S PIPELINE MIGHT RUN THROUGH THEIR FARM.

HUITINK SAYS THE DAKOTA ACCESS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE ALREADY OCCUPIES SEVEN PERCENT OF HER FARM,

DRAINAGE TILE HAS BEEN DAMAGED AND A SINKHOLE OPENED UP A MONTH AGO.

TEN MORE PIPELINE OPPONENTS WERE SCHEDULED TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY.

THE HEARING IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR SEVERAL WEEKS.

Radio Iowa contributed