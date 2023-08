HEAT & STAFF SHORTAGE DOESN’T STOP 1ST DAY OF SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY

THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY DIDN’T STOP THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT FROM TAKING PLACE.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE WAS AT LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY TO WELCOME STAFF AND STUDENTS TO A NEW YEAR OF CLASSES:

NEWDAY1 OC………MEETING THEIR TEACHERS. :06

WHILE IT’S HOT OUTSIDE, IT’S COOL INSIDE ALL OF THE DISTRICT’S CLASSROOMS:

NEWDAY2 OC………FIRST FEW DAYS. :14

DR. EARLEYWINE SAYS THE SCHOOL DSITRICT NEEDS A FEW MORE TEACHERS TO BE FULLY STAFFED THIS YEAR, BUT THEY ARE DEALING WITH THAT ISSUE:

NEWDAY3 OC……AS WE CAN. :18

THE SUPERINDENTENT SAYS THEY HAD TO TRANSFER SOME TEACHERS TO MEET THE NEEDS OF THE DISTRICT:

NEWDAY4 OC…….NEEDS OF OUR STUDENTS. :25

EARLEYWINE SAYS IT LOOKS LIKE 20 OR SO STUDENTS ARE ESTIMATED TO HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE NEW STATE PROGRAM TO TRANSFER TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS, SO HE DOESN’T BELIEVE THAT WILL HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT THIS YEAR ON PUBLIC SCHOOL ENROLLMENT.