WELLS ANNOUNCES PLANT EXPANSION

WELLS ENTERPRISES HAS ANNOUNCED A MAJOR EXPANSION OF THEIR DUNKIRK, NEW YORK MANUFACTURING FACILITY.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MARK MEYER SAYS THIS IS PART OF A PLAN THAT HAS BEEN IN THE WORKS SINCE THE DUNKIRK PLANT WAS ACQUIRED FOUR YEARS AGO.

MEYER1 OC… WORLD CLASS OPERATION :11

MEYER SAYS THE EXPANSION WILL MORE THAN DOUBLE THE FACILITY’S CURRENT PRODUCTION, AND ADD 200 NEW JOBS TO THE LOCAL WORKFORCE.

THAT WILL AID THE COMPANY’S PLANS FOR GROWTH IN NOVELTY AND PACKAGED ICE CREAM, AND ENABLE FUTURE INNOVATION.

MEYER2 OC… NICE BALANCED NETOWRK :16

MEYER SAYS IT’S HARD TO SAY AT THIS POINT WHAT SPECIFIC PROJECTS THEY WILL MAKE IN THE EXPANDED PLANT.

MEYER3 OC… TWENTY-SEVEN. :10

LE MARS IS STILL THE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS:.

MEYER4 OC… ..OUT OF LE MARS :26

CONSTRUCTION ON THE NEW FACILITY WILL BEGIN IN THE FALL OF THIS YEAR AND THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN 2025.