WATCH FOR BUSES AS SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS BEGIN FALL SEMESTER

WEDNESDAY MARKS THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

KEEP IN MIND THAT MANY STUDENTS WILL BE WALKING TO AND FROM CLASSES SO BE WATCHFUL IF YOU ARE DRIVING.

ALSO REMEBER THERE IS A STIFF FINE IF YOU ARE DRIVING AND PASS A SCHOOL BUS WITH THE STOP ARM EXTENDED.

VIOLATORS WILL LIKELY BE TICKETED AND FINED BECAUSE THEY ARE BEING RECORDED BY A CAMERA ON THE SCHOOL BUS WHEN THEY DRIVE BY THE STOPPED BUS:

THE FINE CAN CARRY A FINE OF $250 DOLLARS OR MORE WITH A 30 DAY LICENSE SUSPENSION.