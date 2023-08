NOEM ANNOUNCES NEW RURAL BROADBAND FUNDING

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND THE OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT HAVE ANNOUNCED THE FINAL ROUND OF FUNDING THAT WILL AWARD UP TO $27 MILLION DOLLARS TO CONNECT RURAL SOUTH DAKOTA TO HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND.

THE BROADBAND PROGRAM HAS CONNECTED TENS OF THOUSANDS OF HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES TO HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND:

THIS IS SOUTH DAKOTA’S EIGHTH ROUND OF BROADBAND EXPANSION GRANTS SINCE 2019. GRANT APPLICATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON ON THE CONNECT SD WEBSITE.