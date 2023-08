IA UTILITIES BOARD BEGINS SUMMIT CARBON HEARINGS

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD BEGAN A HEARING TUESDAY ON THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS APPLICATION TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN A LIQUID CARBON PIPELINE THROUGH IOWA.

CRITICS OF THE PROJECT HELD A RALLY IN FORT DODGE BEFORE THE HEARING STARTED.

THE PROPOSED PIPELINE GOES THROUGH TIM BAUGHMAN’S PROPERTY IN CRAWFORD COUNTY.

IUB1 OC…FOR PRIVATE GAIN 2X :14

THE COMPANY IS ASKING REGULATORS TO GRANT IT EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO FORCE UNWILLING PROPERTY OWNERS TO SIGN EASEMENTS.

THAT INCLUDES 80 ACRES OWNED BY JESSICA MARSON AND HER FAMILY WHO FARM NEAR ROCKFORD IN FLOYD COUNTY.

MARSON TESTIFIED TUESDAY AFTERNOON, TAKING QUESTIONS FROM THE BOARD MEMBERS AND ATTORNEYS REPRESENTING A VARIETY OF INTERESTS IN THE PIPELINE:

IUB2 OC…………EVERY OPPORTUNITY. :13

MARSON IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF THE PIPELINE, AND SAYS SUMMIT CARBON HAS NOT PROVIDED INFORMATION TO HER ABOUT WHAT TO DO IN CASE THE PIPELINE HAS A SPILL OR RUPTURE :

IUB3 OC………PROVIDE TO THIS COMPANY. :25

MARSON IS ALSO CONCERNED THAT NORTH DAKOTA’S PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION HAS ALREADY REJECTED SUMMIT’S APPLICATION TO STORE THE CARBON UNDERGROUND IN THAT STATE, AND HAS HAD TO RESUBMIT ITS PROPOSAL.

SHE SAYS THERE ARE TOO MANY UNANSWERED QUESTIONS FOR THE I-U-B TO APPROVE SUMMIT’S EMINENT DOMAIN REQUEST:

IUB4 OC……….WE’VE SAID NO. :33

SUMMIT HAS PLANNED A TWO-THOUSAND MILE PIPELINE THROUGH FIVE STATES, TO SHIP LIQUID CARBON FROM AREA ETHANOL PLANTS.

THE COMPANY SAYS THE PROJECT WILL PROVIDE A FINANCIAL BOOST TO THE ETHANOL AND AGRICULTURAL SECTORS OF THE MIDWEST.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story