SIOUX CITY WOMAN DIES IN SUV COLLISION IN OSCEOLA COUNTY

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND FOUR OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A COLLISION OF TWO SUV’S SUNDAY MORNING AT A RURAL INTERSECTION IN OSCEOLA COUNTY.

THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AT THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 59 AND A COUNTY ROAD, 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF ASHTON AROUND 9:15 A.M.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN EASTBOUND VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 27-YEAR-OLD DORE OSWALDO HERNANDES CANALES OF SIOUX CITY FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN AND WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 22-YEAR-OLD BENJAMIN GIBSON OF SIBLEY.

BOTH VEHICLES LEFT THE ROADWAY WITH THE CANALES VEHICLE ROLLING AND STRIKING A WATER TOWER.

TWO PASSENGERS IN THE CANALES VEHICLE, 24-YEAR-OLD JESSICA RICARDO OF SIOUX CITY, AND A 9-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE, DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

THE DRIVER AND CHILDREN AGES 10 AND 6 WERE INJURED.

THE OTHER DRIVER, BENJAMIN GIBSON, WAS ALSO INJURED AND TAKEN TO A SHELDON HOSPITAL.