SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL HOST A HYDRANT PARTY THIS AFTERNOON AT PULASKI PARK IN MORNINGSIDE TO HELP YOU BEAT THE HEAT.

CITY FIREFIGHTERS WILL BLOCK THE STREET, SPRAY THE HYDRANT AND HAVING A “COOL” PARTY.

IT’S FREE TO EVERYONE SO GRAB YOUR TOWEL AND HEAD TO PULASKI PARK AT THE LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL FIELDS OFF HIGHWAY 75 & TRANSIT AVENUE THIS AFTERNOON FROM 2:00 PM UNTIL 4PM.

FIREFIGHTERS WILL ALSO BE OFFERING RIG TOURS AND FIRE SAFETY INFORMATION.