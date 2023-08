HEADINGTON PARK SPLASH PAD PUT ON HOLD

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS REJECTED THE LONE BID TO BUILD A SPLASH PAD IN SIOUX CITY’S HEADINGTON PARK.

THE ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE TO BUILD THE SPLASH PAD WAS $400,000, BUT THE LONE BID FROM CHRISTIANSEN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF PENDER, NEBRASKA WAS $755,000, NEARLY DOUBLE THE ESTIMATED COST.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS HE IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE WESTSIDE PROJECT:

THE PROJECT AT 2951 ISABELLA STREET WAS ORIGINALLY BID ON APRIL 18TH WITH NO BIDS RECEIVED.

STAFF WORKED TO MODIFY THE SCOPE OF THE PROJECT TO EXTEND THE COMPLETION DATE AND REMOVE THE SPLASH PAD FEATURES TO BE BID SEPARATELY.

ANGEL WALLACE OF THE CITY’S PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS THEY WILL SET UP A MEETING WITH NEIGHBORHOOD RESIDENTS TO DISCUSS THE PROJECT’S FUTURE:

THE HEADINGTON PARK SPLASH PAD PROJECT WAS GOING TO BE FUNDED UTILIZING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WITH A FISCAL YEAR 2024 C-I-P BUDGET OF $500,000.