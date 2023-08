AREA GOVERNORS JOIN TEXAS IN DEMAND FOR SOUTHERN BORDER SECURITY

OUR TRI-STATE GOVERNORS HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE IN EAGLE PASS, TEXAS MONDAY AFTERNOON WITH TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT ON PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S OPEN BORDER POLICIES.

KRISTI NOEM, KIM REYNOLDS, JIM PILLEN, AND OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT TOOK PART AND FOCUSED ON THEIR JOINT EFFORTS UNDER TEXAS’ OPERATION LONE STAR TO TRY AND SECURE THE BORDER WITH MEXICO.

TWO YEARS AGO, NOEM WAS THE FIRST GOVERNOR TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER.

TEXAS1 OC….IN THESE POLICIES. :22

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS EVERY STATE HAS BECOME A BORDER STATE BECAUSE OF THE INFLUX OF DRUGS AND OTHER PROBLEMS CAUSED BY THE FLOOD OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS INTO OUR COUNTRY:

TEXAS2 OC…….35 PER CENT. :29

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS OUR CHILDREN ARE BEING TARGETED BY THE CRIME CARTELS:

TEXAS3 OC……….DAD GUM JOB. :21

GOVERNOR NOEM ANNOUNCED IN JUNE THAT SHE WILL BE DEPLOYING AT LEAST 50 SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO RESPOND TO THE GROWING CRISIS AT THE BORDER.