TWO DEAD IN SOUTH DAKOTA AS CAR CRASHES INTO TRAIN

TWO PEOPLE DIED FRIDAY NIGHT IN A CAR VERSUS TRAIN COLLISION IN ELKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA IN BROOKINGS COUNTY.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 13 CRASHED THROUGH THE WARNING ARM OF A TRAIN CROSSING JUST AFTER 7 P.M. AND STRUCK THE TRAIN THAT WAS CROSSING THE HIGHWAY.

THE CAR CAUGHT FIRE AND THE TWO OCCUPANTS WERE TRAPPED INSIDE.

THE TRAIN DERAILED AND CRASHED INTO A GRAIN ELEVATOR.

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY 13 WAS CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS AND LATER REOPENED.

CORNELL AVENUE WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS WHILE DERAILED TRAIN CARS ARE REMOVED.

BOTH OCCUPANTS OF THE CAR WERE PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

IT’S CURRENTLY NOT KNOWN WHICH OCCUPANT WAS THE DRIVER AND WHICH WAS THE PASSENGER.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.