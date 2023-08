FEENSTRA SEES BUDGET FIGHT LOOMING IN COMING WEEKS

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S SO-CALLED INFLATION REDUCTION ACT DOESN’T SEEM TO HAVE ANY SHORT TERM EFFECTS IN ACTUALLY STOPPING PRICES OF GOODS AND SERVICES FROM CONTINUING TO CLIMB HIGHER.

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS HE HEARS CONSTANTLY FROM PEOPLE TIRED OF PAYING NEARLY FOUR DOLLARS A GALLON FOR GAS, AND HIGHER PRICES AT STORES THEY SHOP IN;

HIGHPRICE1 OC…….APPROPRIATION BILLS. :15

HE SAYS THE PRESIDENT’S INFLATION REDUCTION ACT SEEMS MORE ABOUT CLIMATE THAN STOPPING INFLATION:

HIGHPRICE2 OC………AS WE MOVE FORWARD. :26

A COMPROMISE WON’T BE EASY WITH A DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY IN THE SENATE AND REPUBLICANS CONTROLLING THE HOUSE.