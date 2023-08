ERNST SAYS 4TH TRUMP INDICTMENT HAVING LITTLE EFFECT ON GOP RACE

SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE FOURTH INDICTMENT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS HAD LITTLE IMPACT ON THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE.

THE FIRST TELEVISED DEBATE FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IS THIS WEEK IN MILWAUKEE.

ERNST SAYS THE CANDIDATES WOULD BE WISE TO FOCUS ON THE ECONOMY.

ERNST DOES NOT INTEND TO ENDORSE A CANDIDATE BEFORE THE IOWA CAUCUSES AND SAYS THE RACE FOR THE 2024 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION IS FAR FROM OVER.

IOWA REPUBLICANS WILL BE NARROWING THE FIELD OF CANDIDATES WHEN THEY VOTE ON JANUARY 15TH.

ERNST HAS GUIDED ABOUT HALF A DOZEN CANDIDATES THROUGH THIS YEAR’S IOWA STATE FAIR AND FLIPPED PORK BURGERS FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE IOWA PORK TENT.

RADIO IOWA

