SUSPECT CHARGED IN ASSAULT OF BIKE RIDER FRIDAY MORNING

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A PERSON RIDING A BICYCLE IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY MORNING.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 11TH & DOUGLAS STREETS AROUND 8:45 A.M. FOR A REPORTED ROBBERY.

26-YEAR-OLD ANGELO ALCARAZ WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY OFFICERS.

INVESTIGATORS SAY ALCARAZ APPROACHED THE BIKE RIDER AND DEMANDED THE BIKE AND A WATCH THE RIDER WAS WEARING.

WHEN THE RIDER REFUSED, ALCARAZ ALLEGEDLY PULLED A KNIFE, THREATENED THE RIDER AND THEN STABBED THE FRONT TIRE OF THE BICYCLE.

ALCARAZ IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY, ASSAULT AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,300 BOND.