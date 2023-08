SC FIRE RESCUE RESUMES CITIZEN’S ACADEMY

AFTER A FOUR YEAR ABSENCE BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HAS RESUMED ITS CITIZENS ACADEMY PROGRAM WHICH ALLOWS MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC TO EXPERIENCE FIRST HAND WHAT FIREFIGHTERS DO IN THEIR DAILY JOBS.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ IS THE MAIN INSTRUCTOR:

THE ACTIVITIES INCLUDE GOING THROUGH A SMOKE FILLED TRAILER IN TURNOUT GEAR AND AIRPACKS TO FIND A DOLL REPRESENTING AN INFANT VICTIM AND OTHER CHALLENGES.

THURSDAY NIGHT THE ACADEMY MEMBERS CLIMBED TO THE TOP OF AN AERIAL AND DROVE A FIRE ENGINE THROUGH AN OBSTACLE COURSE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PARKING LOT.:

THERE’S ALSO NO REAR WINDOW TO HELP BACKING UP THROUGH THE CONES, YOU HAVE TO USE THE TWO SIDE MIRRORS ON THE FIRE ENGINE.

ABBY MCCOID IS ONE OF THE ACADEMY PARTICIPANTS:

MCCOID SAYS SHE IS ENJOYING EVERY MINUTE OF THE EXPERIENCE:

THE PARTICIPANTS WILL ALSO LEARN C-P-R, PERFORM A VEHICLE EXTRICATION, HOOK A HOSE UP TO A HYDRANT AND A VARIETY OF OTHER THINGS IN THE COMING WEEKS.