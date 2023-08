FOUR CHARGED IN NEBRASKA STREET ROBBERY

FOUR PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING AN EARLY MORNING ROBBERY FRIDAY ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE SENT TO 3616 NEBRASKA STREET AROUND 3:20 A.M. FOR A REPORTED ROBBERY.

THE VICTIM TOLD POLICE HE WENT TO THE HOME TO MEET WITH A FEMALE WHOM HE RECENTLY MET ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

WHEN THE VICTIM ARRIVED, HE WAS MET BY TWO FEMALES WHO TOOK HIM INSIDE.

THE VICTIM SAYS TWO MALES CAME OUT OF A ROOM AND ROBBED HIM AT GUNPOINT.

POLICE LOCATED AND ARRESTED ALL FOUR SUSPECTS.

19-YEAR-OLD DA LONTAE PEARSON IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, ARMED WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

ALSO CHARGED WITH THE SAME FELONY COUNT ARE 16-YEAR-OLD TYRESE SHORTS, 15-YEAR-OLD TAVIA FRAZIER AND 16-YEAR-OLD BROOKLYN HANSEN.

ALL FOUR SUSPECTS WERE BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AND HELD ON $25,000 BOND EACH.

Pictured DaLonte Pearson