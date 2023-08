FEENSTRA SAYS TEMPORARY EXTENSION LIKELY FOR CURRENT FARM BILL

IT’S “UNLIKELY” THAT THE 2023 FARM BILL WILL BE PASSED BY THE SEPTEMBER 30TH DEADLINE.

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THERE’S A LOT LEFT TO RESOLVE:

FARMBILL1 OC……EARLY NOVEMBER. :19

THE U.S. SENATE IS ALSO DEALING WITH THEIR VERSION OF THE BILL:

FARMBILL2 OC……THE SAME WAY. :22

FEENSTRA DOES HAVE SOME CONCERNS ABOUT WHAT WILL BE IN THE FINAL BILL:

FARMBILL3 OC………WESTERN IOWA. :17

THE HULL REPUBLICAN ALSO VISITED WITH MEMBERS OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE THIS WEEK TO DISCUSS THE FARM BILL AND OTHER ISSUES.