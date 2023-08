CASTLEBERRY RESIGNS FROM SD SENATE

RAPID CITY REPUBLICAN SENATOR JESSICA CASTLEBERRY IS RESIGNING FROM HER POSITION IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE.

HER DECISION CAME JUST AFTER ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY PROVIDED AN UPDATE ON THE INVESTIGATION INTO MORE THAN SIX-HUNDRED-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS PAID TO CASTLEBERRY’S PRESCHOOL BUSINESS.

JACKLEY ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE SENATOR FOR JUST OVER FOUR-HUNDRED-99-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO BE PAID BACK WITH INTEREST TO THE STATE.

ABOUT A HUNDRED-THOUSAND DOLLARS WENT TO FAMILIES IN NEED AND WON’T NEED TO BE REPAID.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM, WHO ALERTED JACKLEY TO START AN INVESTIGATION, WILL PICK THE PERSON TO FILL CASTLEBERRY’S SEAT.