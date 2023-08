WEST HIGH GRAD STARTS PROJECT TO HELP FEMALE STUDENTS

A WEST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE HAS BEEN RAISING AWARENESS AND FUNDS TO SUPPLY FEMALE STUDENTS IN SIOUX CITY’S MIDDLE SCHOOLS AND HIGH SCHOOLS WITH FREE PERIOD PRODUCTS THROUGHOUT THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR.

JORDY CAMBARA IS FOUNDER OF THE NEW GROUP, SIOUXLAND FOR PERIOD PRODUCTS:

PERIOD1 OC…….FOR THE SCHOOLS.

HE CAME UP WITH ENOUGH SUPPLIES TO FULLY STOCK THE 18 RESTROOMS IN THE CITY’S SIX PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS.

LIKE MOST OTHER THINGS, INFLATION HAS CAUSED AN INCREASE IN FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS:

PERIOD2 OC………IN THIS TRUCK. :22

HE SAYS IT FULFILLS A NEED THAT HASN’T BEEN PROVIDED AT THE SCHOOLS FOR AWHILE:

PERIOD3 OC…….CERTAIN MOMENT. :18

JORDY DELIVERED THE PRODUCTS TO DISTRICT SCHOOLS THURSDAY.