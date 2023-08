POLICE LOOK FOR HELP TO I.D. ACCIDENT SUSPECTS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP TO IDENTIFY THE TWO FEMALES THAT WERE INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT TUESDAY JUST BEFORE 5 P.M. AT 1325 LEWIS BOULEVARD WHERE THEIR VEHICLE STRUCK A BUILDING AND KNOCKED THE GAS MAIN OFF OF THE SIDE OF IT.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE THE VEHICLE WAS OCCUPIED BY THE TWO FEMALES AND THE ACCIDENT CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO PROPERTY:

HELP9 OC…THESE FEMALES. :20

YOU CAN SEE THEIR PICTURES WITH THIS STORY ON OUR WEBSITE AT KSCJ.COM AND VIDEO ON THE POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE.

OFFICER ROSE SAYS THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE AND STRUCK THE SIDE OF THE BUILDING MULTIPLE TIMES BEFORE COMING TO A STOP.

BOTH FEMALES FLED THE SCENE ON FOOT ONCE RESPONSE UNITS STARTED TO ARRIVE ON THE SCENE:

HELP10 OC……..BOTTLE OF ALCOHOL. :18

IF ANYONE RECOGNIZES THE TWO FEMALES, PLEASE CONTACT SGT HEALD (HELD) AT 279-6440 OR CALL THE CRIME STOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.