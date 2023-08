JACKLEY SAYS SD STATE SENATOR WILL REPAY OVER $499,000

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH STATE SENATOR JESSICA CASTLEBERRY TO PAY BACK MORE THAN $499,000 IN COVID FUNDS WHICH SHE RECEIVED FOR HER PRESCHOOL DAYCARE CENTERS IN RAPID CITY.

IN A JULY 26 LETTER TO SENATOR CASTLEBERRY, ATTORNEY GENERAL JACKLEY WROTE THAT THE STATE SUPREME COURT HAS RULED THAT THE STATE CONSTITUTION PROHIBITS STATE LEGISLATORS FROM RECEIVING SUCH FUNDS AND REQUESTED THAT THE SENATOR REPAY THE FUNDS.

AN ADDITIONAL $104,100, THAT HAS NOT BEEN INCLUDED, PASSED THROUGH DIRECTLY TO QUALIFIED NEEDY FAMILIES AND THEIR CHILDREN, AND NOT TO THE BENEFIT OF SENATOR CASTLEBERRY.

SHE HAS AGREED TO A REPAYMENT PLAN OF $2400 A MONTH AT 4% INTEREST.