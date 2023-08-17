Iowa MBB: Schedule Set for Inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational

SAN DIEGO – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will face Oklahoma in the opening game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational on Nov. 23, it was announced Thursday by Sports San Diego.

The Hawkeyes and Sooners will face off at 2 p.m. (CT) followed by a 4:30 p.m. game between Seton Hall and USC. Iowa will face the Pirates or Trojans at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The early season Thanksgiving holiday tournament will be played at LionTree Arena on the campus of UC San Diego in La Jolla, California. All four games will be televised on FOX or FS1.

“Sports events have been a pillar of the tourism industry in San Diego,” said Dennis DuBard, 2023 President of Sports San Diego. “Together with Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, FOX Sports, UC San Diego Athletics, and Global Sports & Events – we endeavor to produce the best and most special early season college basketball tournament in the country. San Diego is the perfect place to do this, and we cannot wait to tipoff the inaugural event.”

Iowa leads the all-time series over Oklahoma, 3-2. The two teams last met in the 1987 NCAA Tournament – a 93-91 Hawkeye victory. Iowa is 1-1 all-time against Seton Hall and 5-2 against future Big Ten foe USC.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 per two-game session. For tickets, fans can visit www.RadyChildrensInvitational.com. $5 for each ticket sold will be donated to Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

Iowa’s complete schedule will be released once available.

2023 Rady Children’s Invitational Schedule

Nov. 23

2 p.m. — Oklahoma v. Iowa (FS1)

4:30 p.m. — Seton Hall vs. USC (FS1)

Nov. 24

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall/USC (FOX)

5:00 p.m. — Iowa vs. Seton Hall/USC (FOX)