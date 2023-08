ATTENDENCE AT THIS YEAR’S IOWA STATE FAIR IS STILL RUNNING AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.

THE FAIR BOARD SAYS JUST UNDER 422-THOUSAND PEOPLE WENT THROUGH GATES THROUGH SUNDAY, COMPANED TO 410-THOUSAND PEOPLE BY THE SAME TIME IN 2022.

ONE-HUNDRED-THOUSAND-214 PEOPLE ENTERED THE GATES ON MONDAY, SURPASSING LAST YEAR’S MONDAY NUMBERS BY OVER 12-THOUSAND VISITORS.

THE ONE-POINT-ONE-MILLION PEOPLE WHO CAME TO THE FAIR LAST YEAR WAS THE FOURTH-MOST EVER.

THE 2023 IOWA STATE FAIR RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY.

file photo