IOWA SHERIFFS ASKED TO REPORT POSSIBLE CARTEL ACTIVITY IN THE STATE

EACH OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTY SHERIFFS IS BEING ASKED TO REPORT ON WHAT LOCAL CRIMES THEY’RE SEEING THAT MAY BE TIED TO INTERNATIONAL CARTELS, FROM ILLEGAL DRUGS TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING.

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S SENDING LETTERS TO EVERY IOWA SHERIFF, ASKING FOR THEIR INPUT.

CARTEL4 OC…….ALL 50 STATES” :11

CARTEL-DRIVEN CRIMES ARE “SOARING” IN THE U-S, ACCORDING TO GRASSLEY, BUT HE SAYS THE LOCAL IMPACT OFTEN REMAINS UNCLEAR BECAUSE THERE ISN’T COMPREHENSIVE DATA.

CARTEL5 OC………SECURE OUR BORDER” :19

WITH INTERSTATES 35 AND 80, GRASSLEY SAYS IOWA IS AT AN INTERSECTION OF MAJOR SMUGGLING ROUTES, AND IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS MONITOR THOSE ROUTES EVERY DAY.

GRASSLEY, A REPUBLICAN, BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR THE SITUATION.

CARTEL6 OC………ENRICHES THE CARTEL” (2X) :17

GRASSLEY ALSO BLAMES THE U-S DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION FOR REPEATEDLY STONEWALLING REQUESTS FOR RECORDS AND HAMPERING CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT.

RADIO IOWA